Scientists make concerning finding after studying increase in deadly tornadoes: 'We've seen more tornadoes shift'

Severe storms are becoming more intense — and happening in more widespread clusters. Scientists are investigating why tornado season is arriving earlier and with greater force. The reason may be boiling just off the U.S. coast.

What's happening?

Citing research by the Climate Change Institute, CNN reported a concerning trend: Intense tornadoes and severe storms are occurring much earlier than usual in the United States in 2025. April has hardly passed, yet nearly 500 tornadoes have already been reported, surpassing the average of fewer than 300 tornadoes typically observed in the same period in previous years.

What's more concerning is that tornadoes are forming more frequently in widespread clusters. The CNN report cited three massive tornado outbreaks that happened in three consecutive weeks from mid-March to early April, with each outbreak spawning approximately 50 to 130 tornadoes.

Early investigations suggest that warmer sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico may be a key factor. When warm, moisture-rich air from the Gulf slams into cold air from up north, the clash fuels powerful storms.

Data from the Climate Reanalyzer shows that in mid-February the Gulf reached a daily average surface temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius — the highest on record for the month. Since 2015, the Gulf's average surface temperature has also stayed unusually high. This sustained heat may be contributing to stronger storms year after year.

However, scientists continue to investigate other factors that may also be impacting the unusual conditions we're experiencing today.

Why are severe weather patterns concerning?

Experts suggest that more severe weather events should be expected. Warmer Gulf waters are not only fueling storm surges but also changing where tornadoes are formed.

"We've seen more tornadoes shift specifically over portions of the lower Midwest down to the Deep South," Shel Winkley, a meteorologist from Climate Central, said. "So, as the climate warms, that's where the severe weather and these tornadoes are really moving to."

Though extreme weather events such as tornadoes have always existed, scientists say rising global temperatures supercharge them, posing greater challenges to communities.

What's being done about the increase in tornado outbreaks?

Understanding how weather patterns and environmental changes are interconnected gives policymakers and scientists the evidence they need to push for action, including cutting carbon pollution, to help slow down or limit impacts in the future.

While policy changes are important, everyday actions also matter. Individuals can contribute by saving energy, relying less on dirty energy, and cutting waste.

Consider finding a solar panel solution via EnergySage. Taking public transportation or trading an old car for an electric vehicle can also make a difference. Support eco-friendly clothing brands and choose plastic-free options for your purchases.

Storms may be getting more intense, but these small steps can make a big impact. Smart choices can help save lives and the planet.

