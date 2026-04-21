Chilling video shows storm-chaser vehicle engulfed by violent tornado

"You couldn't pay me a million dollars to do that!"

A storm chase took a heart-pounding turn when a powerful tornado hurled a reinforced vehicle across a road.

Dramatic footage captured near Rockton, Illinois, shows extreme weather meteorologist Reed Timmer (@reedtimmer) inside his heavily reinforced storm-chasing vehicle, the Dominator 3, as a massive tornado bears down, rattling the truck.

Filmed by fellow storm chaser Brad Arnold, the video makes one thing clear: even a vehicle engineered to withstand extreme conditions was no match for the tornado's raw power.

In the clip, the towering funnel approaches as winds intensify, debris whips through the air, and visibility drops to near zero. Then, in a moment that feels almost unreal, the tornado physically pushes the Dominator 3 across the road.

Another angle shared by Timmer shows the tornado rapidly evolving into a menacing wedge just before the intercept, the same system that would later strike Lena, Illinois. The footage underscores how quickly these storms can grow in both size and intensity, often leaving little time to react.

While the video is undeniably gripping, it also highlights a broader concern. While this particular tornado shown was not at a major level — at least at the time it was filmed — severe storms like this are becoming more volatile and less predictable as global temperatures rise.

More frequent, intense storms can put communities at greater risk — damaging homes, disrupting local economies, and threatening lives.

Viewers online were both stunned and unsettled by the encounter.

"You guys have guts!" one user commented on Instagram. "You couldn't pay me a million dollars to do that!"

"To be clear, this is not normal for Illinois," one user wrote on TikTok. "We have been slammed every night this week."

"I swear, between northern Illinois and southeast Wisconsin, where I live, most confirmed tornadoes this year so far [are] around here, and we're not done yet," another added. "Tornado alley has certainly shifted over here."

A third wrote, "This is the craziest tornado season I've seen in a while, and it just started."

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