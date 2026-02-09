  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker shares video after discovering upsetting scene in remote cave: 'This is sad'

"It's disheartening to see."

by Simon Sage
A Redditor shared footage of Vanalden Cave in Topanga State Park, covered from wall to wall with graffiti.

A Redditor encountered a sad sight while visiting a California state park and shared footage of it to the r/socalhiking community.

"It blows my mind people will hike 2 miles with spray paint to deface something that used to be an awesome place to hike," the original poster wrote

The clip they shared showed Vanalden Cave in Topanga State Park covered from wall to wall with graffiti.

Sadly, this site is not alone in being vandalized. Elsewhere in California, stones in Alabama Hills were subject to large-scale defacing. In northern California, massive redwoods have had to deal with chronic, unnecessary carvings

Besides being a classless way of ruining natural beauty, paint is also a surprisingly large source of ocean microplastics. These particles regularly accumulate in human food sources and end up on our dinner plates. When ingested, microplastics can increase various health risks, including to reproductive and neurological systems.   

It's possible to take local action with volunteer groups to engage in cleanup operations and report defacing incidents when witnessed. For example, California State Parks offers stewardship training in order to help prevent vandalism and recognize culturally significant archaeological finds. 

Reddit commenters were equally distressed to see vandalism take over natural areas. 

"This is sad but I find a little solace in knowing that these sandstone peaks have been here long before we were and will continue to be here long after we're gone," one community member wrote. "The paint may last a few years but eventually erosion and weather will do their thing. Earth heals itself, although humans keep testing those limits every day…" 

"I also get put off by such senseless graffiti. I understand that most of the culprits might be immature teens but still, it's disheartening to see them ruin nature's natural beauty," another replied.

