Experts sound alarm after returning to search for one of the world's most threatened primates: '...the world around us unravels a bit'

Scientists have reported that a rare monkey species — once known to exist in two regions — is now only found in Vietnam's Khau Ca protected reserve.

What's happening?

Tonkin snub-nosed monkeys are native to Vietnam. They're an endangered species that only inhabited two locations on Earth — the country's Quan Ba Forest and Khau Ca Species and Habitat Conservation Area. According to a Mongabay News article, they have vanished from Quan Ba Forest. The species' only home is now Khau Ca, raising alarms for conservationists and researchers.

The monkeys were last seen in Quan Ba Forest in June 2020. In April 2024, the Fauna & Flora Vietnam Programme supported a 32-person, five-day search of 454 miles of jungle. According to the Cambridge University Press's report, they saw no signs of Tonkin snub-nosed monkeys.

"We did not see the monkeys this year," says Lam Van Hoang, director of Fauna & Flora Vietnam. Conservationists from Fauna & Flora say this is cause for great concern. Some locals shared anecdotes of seeing the monkeys in the Quan Ba Forest. But there is no solid evidence the species survived here.

Why are the Tonkin snub-nosed monkeys important?

The population's disappearance is detrimental to the local ecosystem. It's also a troubling indicator of environmental issues.

This species is critically endangered. The monkeys may not seem integral, but every species plays a vital role. These monkeys are herbivores who help with seed dispersal, which supports forest growth.

When any species goes extinct, it disrupts the ecosystem's balance. This creates a ripple effect that can harm the food chain. One species disappearing can lead to others going extinct.

Ecosystem disruption can also harm the human food and clean water supply. As the Center for Biological Diversity explains, "Each time a species goes extinct, the world around us unravels a bit."

What's being done about the decline in the population?

This species' endangered status is due to several human factors. Deforestation, hunting, and agricultural expansion are the likeliest causes of the population decline. Specifically, cardamom farming is destroying their habitat.

Hoang told Mongabay News, "Without strong conservation attempts, especially from the local authorities, the population in Khau Ca will face high risks from illegal activities and pressure from local communities."

The efforts to support the species are helpful. But more must be done about deforestation and agricultural expansion.

Hoang also explained the importance of reintroducing monkeys to Quan Ba. He said it's a crucial next step and should act as a "backup population for the species."

