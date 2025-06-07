Officials celebrate as critical power supply facility makes remarkable comeback: 'At the frontline'

The water from the reservoir provides hydroelectric power to the area.

In one month, the Toktogul reservoir in Kyrgyzstan has reached 333 billion cubic feet, over 51 billion cubic feet than it was at the same time last year. The reservoir previously sat at only 301 billion cubic feet a month ago, seeing over a 32 billion cubic feet increase.

24KG also reported a significant increase in water inflow, which is the water that enters the reservoir as opposed to outflow. It's seen an inflow of 36,797 cubic feet per second compared to the outflow of 11,654 cubic feet per second.

The water from the Toktogul reservoir provides hydroelectric power to the area. It's responsible for around 40% of Kyrgyzstan's electricity. Last year, during record-low levels, Kyrgyzstan's deputy minister of energy Taalaibek Baygaziez, urged residents to "be mindful" of their energy usage.

Kyrgyzstan faced routine power outages in the wake of the low water levels last year, altering citizens' daily lives.

Higher water levels in the reservoir come at a time when water scarcity is at a high globally. The United Nations reported that "over two billion people worldwide don't have access to safe drinking water today," with numbers expected to increase due to population growth and global warming.

Despite the current hopeful trends, Toktogul reservoir still faces threats. According to a 2025 report put out by the UN Environment Program, the reservoir is "projected to drop up to 18.8% by 2050," which will create a monumental shift in the Republic's access to electricity.

"The Krygyz Republic is at the frontline of climate change impacts," UNEP's Europe office director, Arnold Kreihuber, said in a press release on the new Atlas of Environmental Change released in March. "The wealth of data in this Atlas can form a solid evidence base to support the country in adapting to environmental change and manage the environment sustainability for current and future generations."

Comparable to the worrying trends of the reservoir last year, current water levels suggest hope for the Republic's access to energy.

