Officials spend $3 million to rescue family farm from impending development: 'The land will continue to serve as a source of purpose'

"It is our hope that the land will continue to serve as a source of purpose, connection, and opportunity for generations to come."

A borough in New Jersey announced its purchase of a historic property, but as NJ.com reported, the reason they bought the farm was a surprising spot of uplifting news.

On Feb. 18, the Borough of Tinton Falls issued a press release to announce the acquisition.

In it, the Borough proclaimed that it was "proud to announce the purchase of approximately 13 acres" of land, a site known locally as Carney Farm.

The Council introduced an ordinance to acquire the land, which is in a primarily residential area near the Garden State Parkway, on Feb. 17. The ordinance was "unanimously passed."

In recent months, news about municipal land deals has increasingly involved data centers — particularly sales of resource-rich farmland — but not in Tinton Falls.

Mayor Risa Clay acknowledged that the land appeared likely to fall into the hands of a developer, noting that locals had long feared it would be used for townhouses.

According to NJBIZ, the Monmouth County Open Space Trust Fund supplied 75% ($2.25 million) of the farm's $3 million purchase price, with 25% ($750,000) coming from Tinton Falls' Open Space Trust Fund.

NJ.com reported that the land's ultimate fate became a far more pressing issue after both owners died.

"Often, developers outbid municipalities for land, preventing towns from preserving parcels ideal for public use," the outlet said, paraphrasing Clay.

The Borough's purchase sealed that fate in a beneficial way.

In the press release, the Council pledged that the land would be "permanently preserved for open space and future recreational use," describing it as a "natural asset for generations to come."

Carney Farm is at the center of a larger neighborhood, and the municipality's acquisition didn't just prevent future land development — it also stood to confer "lasting environmental and recreational benefits" to Tinton Falls residents, according to the Borough's announcement.

Research has demonstrated that public green spaces improve mental health for residents, serve as community commons, boost physical wellness, and offer opportunities for recreation.

Mary Elizabeth Carney Quinn has a familial connection to Carney Farm, and she lauded the sale in a statement.

"On behalf of our family and with deep gratitude and pride, we entrust this cherished property to the community. It is our hope that the land will continue to serve as a source of purpose, connection, and opportunity for generations to come — just as it has for ours," Quinn said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.