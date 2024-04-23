Bicyclist sparks conversation after sharing frustrating experience: 'Definitely not safe'

The dangers of urban biking are particularly frustrating because cycling is such a valuable practice.

A TikTok user is starting conversations about the hazards of bike lane infrastructure.

In a recent video, the user BestBikeRoutes (@BestBikeRoutes) shared sped-up footage of a cyclist biking through Santa Monica near Los Angeles. Although the video shows that there is indeed a bike lane on the wide street, the narrator notes all the reasons why cyclists might not feel completely safe on the road.

"Would you feel safe in a bike lane like this?" the narrator asks. "It's pretty wide, but any of these doors could pop open at any moment, the speed limit is 35, so the cars are probably going 40, a car behind you could be taking a right turn, or cars could be coming from any one of these directions. So just because a map says there's a bike lane — does that mean you know you'll be safe?"

Cycling is such a valuable practice, allowing bikers to get vital exercise, save money on fuel, and keep dirty energy pollution out of the atmosphere. TCD's cycling guide notes that for every mile ridden, bikers save 0.75 pounds of carbon dioxide pollution, which translates to saving 900 pounds of pollution if you ride 1,200 miles a year.

Fortunately, cycling is easier in many parts of the world, as cities like Amsterdam, London, and Paris are all improving infrastructure to discourage commuters from driving cars for journeys that can be done by train, bike, or foot.

Cyclists in the comments shared their frustration with flawed biking infrastructure.

"I cant STAND bike lanes like this. I've almost been hit by car doors on many occasions," one user wrote.

"Definitely not safe. Cars should be parked on outside," another user noted.

"Cities shouldn't be allowed to just say 'bikes share the road' and not have actual bike lanes," a third user said. "I hate having to ride on the shoulder of a road."

