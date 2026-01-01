Experts issue warning about shocking trafficking trend: 'We are well past the point where this can be ignored'

Despite global conservation efforts, tiger trafficking has not only persisted but worsened. A report spanning the past 25 years has revealed a startling trend: Whole-animal seizures have increased.

What's happening?

Traffic conducted an analysis on global tiger seizures, gathering data from 2000 through 2025. In total, the report documented 2,551 seizures, accounting for at least 3,808 tigers. These numbers not only show an increase in tiger seizures but also "a shift toward the trade of whole tigers, both dead and alive," the analysis noted.

The report's findings are especially concerning since tigers have the highest level of international protection. Heather Sohl, Tiger Trade Lead at WWF Global Tiger Program, called the report a "wake-up call," as the increase in tiger captures reveals the growing criminal activity, networks, and their scale. What's worse, 2023 had one of the highest number of tiger seizures, with 139 in total.

Experts are sounding the alarm, as it's becoming clear that current conservation efforts are not enough to stop the illegal trafficking of these endangered animals.

"It's a twin attack on tigers. Wild strongholds are taking a big hit while captive tigers leak into the illegal trade chain," Kanitha Krishnasamy, co-author of the report and director for TRAFFIC in Southeast Asia, said, per the analysis. "Cities must address this as a priority. We are well past the point where this can be ignored."

Why is tiger trafficking important?

Tigers are endangered due to declining populations caused by poaching, wildlife trafficking, and habitat loss. According to the Global Tiger Forum, there are only about 5,574 tigers left in the wild. The illegal trade of tigers pushes the species closer to extinction, threatening the entire food chain. As apex predators, tigers play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of the ecosystem.

Tiger seizures fuel criminal organizations and animal cruelty. The tigers in captivity are trafficked across international borders, forced into cages, or killed and sold as exotic animal parts.

What's being done about tiger seizures across the globe?

Experts have warned international organizations that the tiger trafficking crisis has worsened. It's imperative for officials to enforce stricter policies to tackle growing criminal organizations that threaten the tiger population.

"We must urgently scale up investment in tackling illegal trade of tigers from both captive and wild sources across the tiger range countries," Sohl told Traffic. "Without this, decades of conservation gains risk being undone."

Traffic's 25-year report is essential for understanding the current state of the tiger population and its biggest threat. By gathering and sharing this data, conservationists and international organizations can better protect tigers from illegal seizures.

