Authorities uncover illegal industry taking place in shadowy town — here's what you need to know

An underground market is putting endangered species at risk in Southeast Asia.

According to The Economic Times, investigators said the trade is stripping India's forests of tigers and funneling animal parts into a secretive town.

What's happening?

Authorities and conservationists are raising the alarm over Mong La, a remote town in Myanmar's Shan State that has become a hub for the illegal wildlife trade.

Known as the "supermarket of illegal wildlife," Mong La openly sells tiger parts, elephant tusks, and other products from endangered animals.

The supply chain stretches back to India's forests. Poachers in Maharashtra's Dandakaranya region in Central India are targeting tigers, often with the help of traditional hunting communities.

Skilled in tracking and trapping, these groups are working with international smuggling syndicates that pay them for results.

Tiger parts are trafficked through northeastern India and into Myanmar. Once in Mong La, they are sold to buyers, often from China, where demand is fueled by traditional medicine and luxury markets.

A single consignment of tiger parts can earn traffickers up to the equivalent of about $18,000, nearly double its value a decade ago, the news outlet reported.

Why is the illegal tiger trade concerning?

India is home to more than 70% of the world's wild tigers, according to The Economic Times. This cross-border trade threatens decades of conservation progress and puts the species' survival in jeopardy.

The impact also extends to communities that live near forests. Tigers help keep ecosystems in balance by regulating prey populations. If they vanish, the stability of forests could be lost, leading to wider environmental and social consequences.

The smuggling networks are sophisticated and well-funded. Payments are broken into small online transactions, while traffickers use encrypted communications and countersurveillance to avoid detection, according to the report. This makes enforcement difficult, and corruption at local levels often makes the challenge that much more difficult.

What's being done about the illegal animal trade?

Conservation groups and governments are working to disrupt these networks. Security has already tightened along older smuggling routes, forcing traffickers to adapt, The Economic Times reported.

Greater cooperation with Myanmar is vital, as Mong La sits in a region where enforcement is weak.

Individuals can support conservation by avoiding products linked to wildlife exploitation, donating to trusted organizations, and sharing awareness about illegal trade.

Each step contributes to progress toward a future wherein forests and the people who depend on them can thrive.

