Health officials issue warning amid surge in dangerous disease in US region: 'Has gotten so bad'

State and local officials are ramping up public education campaigns.

by Margaret Wong
Massachusetts state officials have labeled ticks a public health crisis after a sharp rise in tick sightings and tick-borne illnesses.

Little hitchhikers you brush off your socks can cause far more trouble than a simple itch.

What's happening?

As MV Times reported, Massachusetts state officials labeled ticks a public health crisis after a sharp rise in sightings and tick-borne illnesses. 

Amid rising global temperatures, experts have observed that ticks are thriving for longer stretches of the year and expanding into new areas, increasing the chances of human exposure. 

"As everyone in this room knows, the prevalence of tick-borne illnesses has gotten so bad on both Islands," Representative Thomas Moakley said at a meeting in Oak Bluffs Town Hall in Martha's Vineyard.

Health departments are especially worried because ticks can carry Lyme disease, babesiosis, anaplasmosis, and other illnesses that can cause lingering or severe symptoms if not caught early. 

Similar trends have been documented elsewhere, including counties that saw nearly a 70% spike in tick-borne illness cases in a single year and multiple states confirming new disease spread linked to ticks.

Why is the tick surge concerning?

This surge matters because ticks are a clear example of how a warming planet can directly affect human health. 

Milder winters and longer warm seasons create ideal conditions for ticks to survive, reproduce, and spread. Maps tracking species like the lone star tick, known for triggering a potentially life-threatening illness that causes a red-meat allergy, show just how quickly these threats are expanding into new regions.

For communities, this means more medical visits, higher healthcare costs, and growing anxiety around outdoor activities that are supposed to support physical and mental health.

What's being done about ticks?

State and local officials are ramping up public education campaigns, surveillance programs, and prevention efforts, urging residents to take ticks seriously year-round.

Reducing problematic air pollution and investing in healthier, more resilient communities can help limit the conditions that allow disease-carrying insects to flourish. 

In the meantime, wearing long-sleeved clothing and long pants when out in wild spaces, using insect repellent, and checking clothing and hiking gear when returning home can reduce the risk of tick-borne illnesses.

