  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers issue warning as dangerous tick-borne disease spreads in US region: 'Really started increasing'

"Public health agencies should be aware of the increasing risk."

by Tina Deines
A study found that around half of blacklegged ticks in Ohio carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

Photo Credit: iStock

Lyme disease is a growing concern in Ohio, as a study found that around half of blacklegged ticks there carry the bacteria that cause Lyme disease.

What's happening?

WKBN First News 27 summarized the paper from researchers at The Ohio State University, which found that the prevalence of the infection jumped from 2.7% in 2012 to over 47.6% in 2021.

"Historically, we did not have a lot of blacklegged ticks in Ohio until roughly 10 to 15 years ago; they really started increasing in their geographical distribution in the state and their numbers in the state," Dr. Risa Pesapane, associate professor of ecosystem health at OSU and study author, told the news station.

Why is this study important?

Ohio is not the only state that has seen an increase in blacklegged ticks and Lyme disease. For instance, the director of the Tick Research Lab of Pennsylvania shared that the facility had seen a noticeable increase in ticks sent in for testing last season, and the majority of these were blacklegged ticks.

One of the culprits behind this uptick is warming global temperatures, which is making it easier for ticks and other disease vectors to survive for longer periods throughout the year and spread their geographical range. Scientists, for instance, have found that the Canadian provinces of Québec and Manitoba have experienced spikes in Lyme disease risk in recent years.

What's being done about Lyme disease?

WKBN offered a few suggestions to its viewers on how to prevent being bitten by ticks that may carry Lyme disease. For one, the station advises people to limit skin exposure by tucking clothing — pants into socks, shirts into pants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends wearing long, loose-fitting clothing and avoiding wooded and brushy areas. 

"If you do get bitten by a tick, you should quickly remove it, then keep it in case you show any symptoms of illness," WKBN added.

The Ohio-based study's authors also urged action from local governments. 

"Public health agencies should be aware of the increasing risk of tick-borne disease in the region, and these results support the importance of host-targeted interventions to reduce pathogen transmission and human disease risk," they stated.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider