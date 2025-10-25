Scientist issues warning about potential surge in disease in US: 'We can maybe get ahead of it'

One Pennsylvania scientist who specializes in tick-borne research has seen an increase in ticks sent in for testing this season, sparking concerns about vector-borne diseases.

What's happening?

Nicole Chinnici is the laboratory director at the Tick Research Lab of Pennsylvania. She told the Associated Press that this year has been "tickier" than usual, with more of these bloodsuckers being tested.

She said the most common species is the blacklegged (deer) tick, which is associated with the majority of tick-borne illnesses, such as Lyme disease, that are transmissible to humans. She added that there has been an increase in American dog ticks as well as Asian longhorned and lone star ticks.

Chinnici is also worried about the potential spillover of diseases to humans. She explains that as these ticks increase their populations and start feeding on a greater variety of organisms, they could pick up other diseases that are transmissible to humans.

"Understanding this now and early so that we can maybe get ahead of it is important so that we're not chasing it down like we were the first time around with blacklegged ticks and Lyme disease," she told the AP.

Why is this spike in ticks concerning?

Blacklegged ticks are associated with a number of diseases that are transmissible to humans, including Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and tularemia. Meanwhile, the lone star tick and American dog tick have been linked to tularemia and other vector-borne diseases.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Chinnici noted that the Asian longhorned tick is of particular concern because it is able to reproduce without mating, allowing it to increase its population quickly. A female tick can lay thousands of eggs through parthenogenesis, creating genetically identical clones.

Though these ticks can latch on to humans and pets, Chinnici said that her biggest concern is livestock, as the Asian longhorned tick can weaken these animals' immune systems and put them at greater risk for other diseases. This could, in turn, impact the U.S. beef industry, she told AP.

Meanwhile, the increase that Chinnici and her team are seeing at their lab is not an anomaly. Warmer weather is helping ticks and other disease-spreading vectors to survive for longer periods through the year, giving them more time to breed. Higher temperatures are also helping ticks spread north and west to new parts of the U.S. and Canada. The provinces of Québec and Manitoba have experienced spikes in Lyme disease risk, according to one study.

What's being done about tick-borne diseases?

The best way to prevent tick-borne diseases is to limit your exposure to ticks and avoid being bitten. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to "avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter" and recommends walking in the center of trails. You should also use products containing 0.5% permethrin to treat clothing and gear.

Scientists are working on a new tick-repelling drug for humans, too.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.