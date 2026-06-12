'It's hissing at me like a snake': Lake of the Ozarks visitor pulls off giant lone star tick

"Look at the size of that monster."

A trip to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks turned creepy as a visitor documented the removal of a large tick from her body.

What happened?

According to TikTok creator Alexis Christine (@itsalexischristine), her time at the Lake of the Ozarks ended with an alarming tick encounter. She captured footage of her receiving help to remove the tick from her torso.

Reacting on camera, the man helping her said, "Look at the size of that monster."

He added, "The lone star spot is ginormous" and, terrifyingly, "It's hissing at me like a snake."

The lone star tick was successfully removed and left only a small mark on the woman's skin.

Why does it matter?

In many places, tick season may last longer and be more intense than before. Warmer winters can keep ticks active for longer stretches, raising the odds of spring encounters as well as sightings later in the year.

The lone star tick is especially concerning. Experts have linked the species to alpha-gal syndrome, a condition that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions to red meat and dairy products.

Just a single bite from these ticks can turn common food groups into deadly diet options. Researchers have also found that warmer winters and earlier springs have caused the species to migrate, increasing the risk that people will contract alpha-gal syndrome.

What can I do?

Repellent may help, but it is not foolproof, especially in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas near water.

If you spend time outdoors during tick season, do a full-body check as soon as possible afterward. Examine clothing, shoes, bags, and pets since ticks can hitch a ride before attaching themselves to a host later.

If you find one, remove it promptly and carefully, clean the area, and monitor the bite. If irritation worsens or you begin feeling unwell, contact a medical professional.

It can also help to wear long sleeves and pants, stay on cleared paths, and avoid walking through tall grass.

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