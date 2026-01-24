Experts issue warning as risk of dangerous disease surges in US region — here's what you need to know

It's important to know how to protect yourself.

Experts have warned that tick-borne diseases are on the rise in Maine, with a record number of cases reported in 2025.

What's happening?

According to WGME CBS 13, the warming climate has allowed tick populations to expand, and, in turn, vector-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease and the more serious babesiosis to increase.

While the former has long been a concern in the state, other related diseases have become more widespread in recent years.

Cases of anaplasmosis and babesiosis, both of which are caused by the blacklegged tick and cause flu-like symptoms, broke records in both 2024 and 2025. Lyme disease numbers were also much higher, with most cases reported in just four counties on the midcoast.

With winters becoming wetter and milder in the Northeastern states, ticks have a greater chance of surviving and reproducing, increasing the risk that these diseases will be transmitted to humans and deer populations.

Why is the rise in tick-borne illnesses concerning?

Air pollution has contributed to rising global temperatures, leading to fewer cold days, less winter snow, and earlier springs in many regions.

Research from Canada's Wildlife Science Center has confirmed that warmer winters are pushing white-tailed deer — the primary host for blacklegged ticks — northward, likely a major reason ticks are also migrating.

As people spend more time outdoors in winter to take advantage of milder weather, there are more opportunities for ticks to transmit diseases. While most Lyme disease cases cause mild or no symptoms, some can lead to severe or long-lasting problems, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Tick-borne illnesses like anaplasmosis and babesiosis can be more serious than Lyme if left untreated, potentially causing anemia, respiratory failure, neurological problems, uncontrolled bleeding, and other organ failure. Older adults, young children, and the immunocompromised are particularly vulnerable, as the Cleveland Clinic and Harvard Medical School noted.

With reports that babesiosis cases in Maine have doubled since 2023 and with several residents dying from tick-borne illnesses, according to WGME, it's important to know how to protect yourself, especially if you work or spend a lot of time outdoors.

What's being done to prevent tick-borne illnesses?

According to the state's Department of Health and Human Services, residents should expect to encounter ticks in overgrown wooded areas and should wear long-sleeved clothing and boots treated with permethrin, a synthetic tick repellent, before venturing outdoors.

Using EPA-approved repellents such as DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil is also recommended. When you return, check your body, clothing, gear, and pets for ticks, and shower within two hours of being outside.

Around your home and backyard, remove anything that creates an inviting environment for ticks, such as leaf and wood piles, old furniture and tires, and tall grass.

Scientists are developing a tick-repelling drug to protect humans from Lyme disease and other illnesses, similar to tick medications for dogs. Researchers are also studying the tick that causes severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome — a novel tick-borne illness in Asia — to identify the most effective treatment.

Hopefully, the research findings will lead to improved treatment options and significantly fewer tick-borne diseases in the future.

