Scientists make groundbreaking discovery about one of world's most dangerous viruses: 'New ways to break the chain'

They might be able to stop the virus in its tracks — before it ever makes the jump to humans.

A group of scientists may have found a powerful new way to stop one of the world's deadliest tick-borne diseases — by uncovering how the ticks themselves fight back against it.

Researchers from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine studied Rhipicephalus microplus, a species of tick known to carry severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome virus, according to a news release. This illness can cause high fever, internal bleeding, and even death in humans — and there's no licensed treatment or vaccine.

But in a breakthrough that could shift the odds, the team mapped how tick cells react when infected. They discovered two proteins that help the tick block the virus from multiplying.

"Our study shows they have sophisticated ways of detecting and controlling viral infections," professor Alain Kohl, chair in virology and emerging infectious diseases at LSTM, said. "This matters because understanding how ticks manage to control viruses can help us find new ways to break the chain of transmission to people."

Lead author Marine Petit, a lecturer in virology at the University of Surrey, added that understanding how these proteins work "not only helps us decipher how ticks tolerate dangerous viruses but also opens new ways to disrupt disease transmission."

If researchers can find a way to copy or kick-start this built-in defense, they might be able to stop the virus in its tracks. That could protect people, ease the strain on hospitals, and make spending time outside feel a lot safer.

This isn't the first time researchers have turned to nature for solutions. Scientists have also explored ways to use mosquito biology to block malaria and found plant compounds that protect against bacterial infections.

Together, these discoveries offer a reminder that the natural world holds more answers than we might expect — and sometimes, even the tiniest creatures can help us fight the biggest threats.

