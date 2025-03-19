Scientists mystified by alarming changes to lakes at the 'roof of the world' — and they're racing to understand the consequences

It stands in stark contrast to observations elsewhere on the planet.

An interesting phenomenon is unfolding at the top of the world. Lakes on the Tibetan Plateau — sitting at more than 14,700 feet above sea level — are refilling, bucking lake-drying trends elsewhere on the planet, according to the Daily Galaxy.

What's happening?

Satellite images are showing rising water levels on the plateau, commonly called the "roof of the world." The images span decades and demonstrate that thousands of lakes have been added — plus, their sizes are growing.

As of 2023, 6,159 lakes are "covering an area nearly the size of Lake Michigan," per the Daily Galaxy. The article cited research published by the journal Nature, as well as other scientific reports, on the matter.

This stands in contrast to observations elsewhere in the world. Previous coverage from PBS News, for example, has shown that Utah's Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly.

Why are lake changes important?

Lakes are crucial parts of local ecosystems, and their fluctuations can have significant impacts.

Rising Tibetan waters are flooding villages, livestock pastures, and roadways. Some residents have had to relocate, the Daily Galaxy reported.

Meanwhile, the disappearing Salt Lake could result in species extinction and toxic dust clouds, per PBS.

While every water-related change may not be linked to human-caused planet warming, experts have cited it as a contributing factor. Findings published by Nature noted that glacier and permafrost melt connected to "climate warming" is part of the story in Tibet. Reduced evaporation and increasing precipitation are also playing a role, the Daily Galaxy added.

NASA has linked the planet's overheating to greater risks of severe weather, including droughts and floods. Tibet is experiencing the latter.

"The dramatic increases in lake area are flooding people's homes, displacing livestock, and making some glacial lakes vulnerable to outburst flooding," said Fangfang Yao as quoted in NASA Earth Observatory. The University of Colorado Boulder researcher is first author of a 2023 publication from Science on changes in lake volume.

In Utah, the drying is due to climate changes that have "decimated" upstream water sources. Demand for the resource for agriculture, industry, and other uses has also increased, according to PBS.

What's being done about lake changes?

Not every changing lake is a sign of disaster. In California's San Joaquin Valley, for example, about 4,500 acres of Tulare Lake have reappeared following large amounts of snow and rain. The body of water is important culturally to Indigenous people as well as to migratory birds and other animals, NBC affiliate 15 News reported. It's also adding significant fresh water to an H 2 O-needy area.

Satellite images can provide a crucial look at planetary health, including water levels. Pennsylvania's Quub is working to send small units into orbit to monitor Earth, acting as a planetary smartwatch of sorts by providing early warnings and other metrics.

Anyone can help improve water management in their own home and community. Capturing rainwater in a barrel can provide free H 2 O for your garden while helping to prevent flooding. Using a dishwasher can save lots of water — 5,000 gallons annually — when you use the machine to replace at least 10 minutes of handwashing each day. What's more, you can save over $100 a year simply by letting the appliance work.

