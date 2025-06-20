Scientists make concerning discovery at 'Doomsday Glacier' in Antarctica: 'Usually made stronger by passing storms'

Scientists have discovered another cause for melting glaciers, and it's one that has been overlooked before.

According to Earth.com, fast-moving winds in West Antarctica frequently blow over the Amundsen Sea; they're called low-level jets. A study by the Indian Institute of Technology and the British Antarctic Survey revealed "that the effects of low-level jets could be pivotal in shaping the future of the Thwaites and Pine Island glaciers. These are two of the fastest melting ice bodies on the planet."

The Thwaites Glacier, in particular, is so concerning that it has been nicknamed the Doomsday Glacier.

What's happening?

In 2014, scientists attached 22 sensor instruments to weather balloons and launched them near the coast.

"We wanted to understand how often these LLJs happen and what causes them," lead author Sai Prabala Swetha Chittella said, per Earth.com. "These processes could potentially influence the rate at which Thwaites and Pine Island glaciers melt, and thus their contribution to sea-level rise."

The data showed 11 LLJs. The researchers used a weather simulation tool to replicate eight of them.

One of them was formed by dense, cold air that moves downhill. Six were caused when these winds were intensified by cyclones over the Bellingshausen Sea.

"The most important thing we found is that LLJs happen often in this part of Antarctica and are usually made stronger by passing storms," co-author Andrew Orr of the British Antarctic Survey said, according to Earth.com.

Why are LLJs concerning?

Researchers worry that LLJs could shift sea ice, allowing warmer water to be transferred under the ice and causing it to melt.

Another phenomenon happening in West Antarctica is ice piracy, where one melting glacier steals ice from another.

These reports of melting ice are a huge problem. For example, scientists warn that about 15 million people are at risk of severe flooding from glacial lake swells and bursts.

While extreme weather events have always existed, the human-caused climate crisis has supercharged them, making them more frequent and more dangerous to communities and the environment.

The ice loss is also transforming coastlines, threatening homes, and disrupting food sources. Additionally, coastal cities are at risk of flooding because of the melting of ice sheets.

What's being done about LLJs and melting glaciers?

"We plan to continue our investigation of these extreme winds over this region of West Antarctica, including focusing on winter, when they are likely to be even stronger and more frequent," co-author Pranab Deb said, per Earth.com.

Melting glaciers are a complex problem, which is why it's vital to explore critical climate issues to better understand how to handle them.

Ultimately, environmentally harmful human activities — namely, burning dirty fuels — need to be reduced to help curb rising global temperatures. Switching to an electric vehicle, turning to native plants, and using clean energy can all help lead us to a brighter, safer future.

