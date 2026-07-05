Maine's Tripod, a three-legged deer, poses with 3 fawns in a photo thousands shared

The doe began caring for two additional fawns after their mother was killed.

A glance through a front window in Maine one sunny morning led to a photograph of a three-legged deer that went viral, racking up nearly 10,000 comments on Facebook.

Tanya Decatur, a hobbyist photographer who works for a cleaning company, discussed the deer in a recent interview with The Washington Post.

What happened?

Decatur took the photo after spotting the three-legged deer, which she and her neighbors affectionately call Tripod, with three fawns outside.

"This resilient doe, who lost her leg during hunting season a few years ago is a shining example of survival and love," Decatur wrote on Facebook. "With the support of our neighborhood that keeps a close eye on her and a little extra TLC she has flourished and thrived!"

Her photo quickly began generating buzz on social media.

"I knew people were going to like it," she told the Post. "But not to this extent."

In her interview with the Post, Decatur added that Tripod lost her front right leg during hunting season in November 2024, when a neighbor accidentally shot her in that leg.

She believes Tripod stays near homes to avoid predators such as coyotes and bobcats, though she said the deer can move fast when frightened.

Tripod had a fawn this spring, and Decatur believes the doe began caring for two additional fawns after their mother was killed in a mid-June car strike.

Why does it matter?

Staying near houses may have helped this doe avoid natural predators, but roads still pose serious risks. Wildlife corridors are one way to provide animals with safe passage through developed areas.

As for hunting, regulated activities can promote healthy wildlife populations. Environmental groups and hunters often find themselves aligned on conservation issues, though Tripod's story remains a cautionary tale about accidental harm.

To help protect Tripod, Decatur plans to push for a "deer crossing" sign in her neighborhood — ideally one showing a three-legged deer, according to the Post.

What are people saying?

Many social media users were inspired by Tripod's story of survival.

"Animals are so resilient," one commenter said, sharing a photo of a "neighborhood vulture" dubbed Nemo who has stuck around for years after breaking a wing. "He's learned who his friends are and shows up for snacks but also does well finding his own and cleaning up around the lake.

Others thought Tripod's tale was too good to be true. However, Decatur tried to put that notion to rest with a video of Tripod and her fawns. "She is an active photographer who regularly shares her work," one commenter said in support of Decatur. "This is NOT AI."

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