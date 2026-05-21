Four missing Italian divers found dead inside Maldives cave after recovery effort

The tragedy highlights how dangerous cave diving can be.

Rescue divers recovered the bodies of two missing Italian divers inside an underwater cave system on Tuesday, with two remaining inside, days after a group of five divers disappeared. One military diver died attempting to reach the group.

CBS News reported that the group went into a cave in Vaavu Atoll at about 195 feet deep, well past the Maldives' recreational diving limit, in what local officials described as the nation's deadliest single diving accident.

What happened?

Italy's Foreign Ministry said that rescuers located four Italian divers' bodies on Monday after they had been missing in the Maldives for four days.

The victims have been identified as Monica Montefalcone, an associate professor of ecology at the University of Genoa; her daughter, Giorgia Sommacal; marine biologist Federico Gualtieri; researcher Muriel Oddenino; and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, according to the Maldivian government.

The University of Genoa said that Montefalcone and Oddenino were in the Maldives for an official mission focused on monitoring marine environments and examining climate change's effects on tropical biodiversity, although the dive itself was described as a private activity unrelated to that work.

Maldivian officials reported that three Finnish cave-diving specialists working with local police and military personnel found the divers in the cave system's innermost area.

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Government spokesperson Ahmed Shaam said, "As was previously thought, the four bodies were found inside the cave, not only inside the cave but well inside the cave into the third segment of the cave, which is the largest part."

Benedetti's body was discovered at the mouth of the cave.

Search efforts were complicated by rough weather and the cave's extreme depth and structure. The operation was also paused after a Maldivian National Defense Force diver, Mohamed Mahudhee, died of decompression sickness after a recovery attempt, according to CBS News.

Officials said that the cave has three large chambers linked by narrow passages, making the search especially dangerous. The cause of the deaths remains under investigation.

Why is this event raising alarm bells more broadly?

The tragedy highlights how dangerous cave diving can be, especially at depths beyond standard recreational limits and in places where divers cannot make a direct ascent to the surface.

Even highly experienced divers can become disoriented in underwater caves, and visibility can disappear quickly if sediment is disturbed.

The reported depth at which the divers were exploring far exceeded the maximum depth recommended for recreational divers by most major established scuba certifying agencies.

This is also an emergency-response and public-safety story.

When accidents happen in remote or technically demanding environments, rescuers can face life-threatening risks, as seen in the death of the military diver involved in the mission.

For travelers and tour operators alike, the incidient is a stark reminder that adventure tourism can carry serious consequences when activities go beyond standard training and safety limits.

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