Scientists thrilled by rediscovery of rare, beautiful flower after 70 years: 'More than a scientific milestone'

A beautiful South African flower, previously documented only once, has been rediscovered after extensive restoration work in the canyon where it grows, according to the Letaba Herald.

In 1954, botanist Dr. Leslie Codd visited the Blyde River Canyon, where he collected a sample that he originally identified as a known species. However, he later reclassified it as a different genus entirely, Thorncroftia.

In the following decade, the surrounding land underwent an unfortunate transformation. What had once been pristine grassland and forest was converted into commercial pine plantations. Invasive pine and gum trees overran the area, and there were no further sightings of the rare flower that Dr. Codd had encountered.

Fortunately, the tide turned again, and the area that had been commercially developed was now set to be restored as the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve. Ecological restoration organization Kruger to Canyons Biosphere has led the effort to remove invasive tree species, making room for native plants and animals to flourish.

After several years of these efforts, an expedition set out to rediscover the lost plant. Members included Professor Kevin Balkwill, K2C project manager Simon Attwood, and members of the Mpumalanga and Limpopo Plant Specialist Group. They retraced Dr. Codd's steps, and at a recently cleared site, growing on some rocks, they found the rare Thorncroftia plant.

"This plant would have been lost forever if the alien trees weren't removed," said statesAttwood, per the Letaba Herald. "Restoration made the difference between extinction and survival. … This discovery is more than a scientific milestone. It symbolises nature's resilience and the power of restoration work."

Even more exciting, later analysis revealed that it was an entirely new species. It was originally believed to be an existing species, called Thorncroftia succulenta, from the Soutpansberg mountains, which proved to be a distinct species due to differences in morphology and geographical distance. It was named Thorncroftia coddii in honor of Dr. Codd.

This discovery — and the preservation of this entire species — were made possible by the tireless restoration efforts of K2C and its associates.

