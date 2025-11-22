Residents outraged over new restaurant owners' stunning act: 'We got this wrong'

"We have to hold up our hands and say we made a mistake."

The new proprietors of a restaurant in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, have issued a public apology after around 80 trees were cut down near the site without official permission, the BBC reported.

The incident occurred outside The Osprey in East Kilbride, where the trees, including a mature oak, were removed as part of plans to "open up" the surrounding space. Images of the cleared land quickly circulated online, prompting widespread criticism from residents and environmental campaigners who described the action as damaging and short-sighted.

It has been a difficult few weeks, and we've been working hard behind the scenes to make amends and move forward... Posted by The Osprey East Kilbride on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Scottish Forestry has since confirmed that no license had been granted for the felling and that an investigation is underway to determine whether the work breached environmental regulations.

The Birk family, who recently purchased the restaurant, said in a statement, as reported in the BBC: "We're sorry we got this wrong. We have to hold up our hands and say we made a mistake in clearing the wooded area in front of the restaurant."

They clarified that their intention was to create a parking lot in the future and that there were no tree preservation orders in place. The owners now intend to replant young trees to replace those cut down, fully cooperate with the Scottish Forestry investigation, and work with local conservation and heritage organizations moving forward.

The felling has divided opinion online, per the BBC. Some residents have called for a boycott of the restaurant once it reopens, while others have accepted the family's apology, noting their willingness to make amends.

South Lanarkshire Council confirmed that the trees were not covered by preservation orders and that local authority consent was not required. However, a spokesperson noted that in certain cases, felling permission from Scottish Forestry may still be necessary.

The case underscores the importance of clear guidance for landowners and stronger safeguards for Scotland's natural heritage. The loss of mature trees not only strips local wildlife of vital habitats but also diminishes the area's natural flood protection, air quality, and sense of community connection to the landscape.

As climate pressures intensify, incidents like this highlight the urgent need for stronger policies, better education, and collective vigilance. Collaborative efforts by public bodies are vital for protecting the environment from damage. Many can take local action if they find their locality is not doing enough to safeguard their community from environmental damage.

