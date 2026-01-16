Scientists discover troubling phenomenon that can cause land to sink and slide: 'This is of importance'

A team of Chinese scientists has released their findings after studying how thaw slumps in permafrost regions impact vulnerable ecosystems.

What's happening?

In a news release from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a recent study by Chinese researchers took a more detailed look at how permafrost collapse, particularly thaw slumps, forms and affects the alpine ecosystems of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. These slumps can cause land to sink and slide throughout the region.

First published in the journal Catena, the study was led by scientists at the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources. The research examined the impacts of thaw slumps on alpine grassland ecosystems through detailed field surveys and analytical methods.

The team of researchers examined two very high-altitude regions, both more than 4,600 meters above sea level, and studied several typical thaw slump sites. They noted that when permafrost collapses, it can alter the soil's structure and moisture content. These soil changes affect how nutrients such as carbon and nitrogen move through the ground.

Why is the study of thaw slumps important?

"Our study addressed the previous knowledge gap in permafrost collapse, particularly thaw slumps, on the plateau," said Jiang Guanli, a researcher at the NIEER and co-author of the study, per the news release. "This is of importance in better understanding and preserving the plateau ecosystem."

Rising global temperatures and changes in precipitation patterns are among the biggest contributors to permafrost collapse, causing widespread ground thawing. As a result, this releases massive amounts of stored carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere.

Not only does this process destabilize delicate ecosystems and reshape landscapes in the region, but it also creates feedback loops that can accelerate further warming. Over time, this can directly impact wildlife and vegetation, as well as the industries that rely on them.

As temperatures continue to climb around the globe, historic weather patterns can be severely disrupted, affecting countless communities. This can bring heavy rains and flooding to some regions while triggering prolonged, damaging droughts in others.

What's being done about the permafrost collapse of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau?

According to the researchers, their study can provide critical data on carbon pollution and the impact of thaw slumps. This can go a long way toward improving the accuracy of predictions for global carbon models and climate mitigation measures.

"Furthermore, the study proposes new ideas that will be helpful for more accurately assessing the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in terms of dual carbon goals and the global carbon budget," said Jiang, per the news release.

