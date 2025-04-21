Scientists issue urgent warning over experimental glacier-saving technologies: 'Mitigation alone seems to be insufficient'

"Just like oceans and rainforests, glaciers and ice sheets are teeming with life."

Proposals designed to save vanishing glaciers might be overlooking the complex ecosystems that exist within massive blocks of ice.

What's happening?

The United Nations has declared 2025 the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation. It is part of an effort to highlight the importance of glaciers and their plight as the world continues to warm.

An international group of scientists is cautioning anyone attempting to use glacier-saving technology that they must remember these valuable resources are more than just blocks of ice.

Scientists from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Switzerland, and Austria wrote a commentary that was published in the science journal Nature. While they want to save glaciers, they are concerned about doing it the right way.

"Today, as carbon emissions continue to rise, mitigation alone seems to be insufficient," a statement read. "Technological interventions are starting to be explored — including making ice more reflective using tiny glass beads, enhancing snowfall through cloud seeding and wrapping glaciers in protective films and geotextiles."

"However, glaciers are much more than frozen ice. Just like oceans and rainforests, glaciers and ice sheets are teeming with life."

Why are new proposals for saving glaciers important?

The team of scientists pointed out that the biome of a glacier is mostly made up of microorganisms that can only be seen with the naked eye when algae bloom. One of the important functions of glacier microbes is storing environmental pollutants, which helps slow the downstream spread of contaminants, such as heavy metals.

"This microscopic ecosystem contains members of all three domains of life — archaea, bacteria and eukaryotes," noted the researchers. "As momentum builds for technical interventions to slow, halt, and even reverse glacier melting, we argue that these must incorporate the complexity of the icy biome that they aim to preserve."

Scientists who study glaciers are interested in the genetic potential of certain microorganisms that have been found in Tibetan glaciers because they might produce antibiotics that allow them to "outcompete other ice-dwelling microbes."

That special ability could have potential applications that might lead to medicinal breakthroughs, according to a study published in the Archives of Microbiology.

"This review focuses on the novel source of drug discovery and cryospheric environments as a potential source for microbial metabolites having potential medicinal applications," said the authors of their study. "By adopting modern practical approaches, the discovery of bioactive compounds might fulfill the demand for new drug development."

What's being done about protecting glaciers?

Even though certain regions of the world may be more resistant to ice melt, a study found that "this natural variability is being crushed everywhere by the impact of global warming."

Other research has shown that melting is happening at a faster rate than previously thought: The more melting occurs, the faster it will continue to occur in the future.

The release of heat-trapping gases from dirty energy sources needs to be halted to prevent the overheating of our planet. A transition to renewable energy options is vital. Signing up for community solar programs, making your next vehicle purchase an EV, and supporting eco-friendly brands that fight for our planet's future can all help.

