Hiker stumbles upon concerning scene while exploring forest: 'You see it almost everywhere'

"How can you treat our beautiful earth like this?"

by Sara Traynor
One Redditor shared their experience of Thailand's pristine nature being ruined by piles of trash.

Photo Credit: iStock

Nothing revitalizes you like a walk through nature. On r/ThailandTourism, one hiker shared their gorgeous view of a lush forest … only for it to be quickly ruined by piles of trash. What starts as a video of green treetops ends with plastic bags and discarded food wrappers.

The OP was understandably disappointed. "How can you treat our beautiful earth like this," the caption read (click here if the embedded video does not load). They then called for heavier fines for litterers, suggesting 100,000 baht (approximately $3,100) as a "good first step."

How can People be like this😭
byu/BNCTec inThailandTourism

While many commenters agreed that discarded plastic cups don't make for the best view, the OP's judgment sparked some debate. 

"You know lots of these places don't have centralised garbage collection, right?" one commenter noted. "How nice do you think your home would look if you had to personally walk your rubbish across town to a dump every day?"

Other commenters rejected this notion. Some suggested that park visitors carry trash back in their takeaway bags, echoing the popular "leave no trace" sentiment

Commenters even pushed back on the OP. 

"Did you pick it up?" one questioned. "Tell us what you did aside a clip."

While Thailand does have fines for littering (up to 500,000 baht, according to the Bangkok Post), they can be hard to enforce if you don't catch someone in the act. Ultimately, commenters came to the consensus that a wider infrastructural shift is needed for real change. Installing more trash cans in parks was a popular suggestion.

Thai officials have been working on this matter for years, however. In fact, according to the Washington Post, Thailand's natural resources and environment minister collected trash left behind by tourists at Khao Yai National Park and mailed it back.

One commenter neatly summed up the matter. "It's sad but real and you see it almost everywhere," they said.

