Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourists' mind-boggling behavior with wild monkeys: 'This makes me so mad'

A group of tourists in Krabi, Thailand, was caught feeding and getting dangerously close to wild monkeys.

The Sun (@thesun) shared a TikTok video of the encounter, in which the person filming called them out on their disturbing behavior.

They yelled out to the tourists to stop feeding the monkeys, but one member of the group continued handing and tossing chips to them as others waded in water beside some rock formations.

The in-video text read, "Authorities say feeding monkeys negatively affects their natural behavior and encourages them to rely on humans instead of foraging in the wild."

The tourists' actions were reckless and problematic for many reasons.

Dangerously close encounters with wildlife can cause animals to bite and attack humans, causing severe injuries and even death. Tempting fate for the perfect photo isn't worth the personal risk or the harm you unnecessarily create in animals' natural lives.

People have been capturing video footage of wildlife encounters like this one to raise awareness of the issue and deter others from feeding wild animals. They are not pets or petting zoo animals, and feeding them can make them sick and unable to fend for themselves in their natural habitats.

If you encounter monkeys or other wild animals during your travels, maintain a safe distance and respect their personal space. Mind your own safety, and never feed a wild animal any type of human food.

When deciding on your next trip, consider eco-friendly travel destinations that promote wildlife conservation and protect natural resources rather than destroying them. Consider sharing videos like this to educate others about critical wildlife and climate issues.

TikTok users were appalled by the tourists' behavior as they fed monkeys in Thailand and left their feedback in the comments.

"Yeah, nah, not cool," one TikToker wrote. "Those guys should all be detained and fined for encouraging, and the guy feeding the monkeys should also be deported with a further ban from coming back to Thailand. So disrespectful."

"This makes me so mad," another TikToker commented.

"This man has obviously never been attacked by monkeys on the beach," someone else wrote. "Sounds funny, but it's very scary."

