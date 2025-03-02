Wildlife experts thrilled as cameras capture flirty behavior between two rare creatures: 'It is good news'

While this may seem like the opposite of a flirting tactic to humans, according to researchers, this is a common mating behavior.

Two critically endangered Thai freshwater crocodiles have been caught on trail cameras, and officials say sparks are flying.

The cameras, which researchers set up in Thailand's Pang Sida National Park, caught the first croc sunbathing on a cozy river island in early December, according to The Miami Herald. This was an exciting sight, as there are fewer than 1,000 of these prehistoric-appearing creatures left on Earth, per The Herald. Dwindling numbers are a direct result of human interference and poaching.

While one of these wetland crawlers was a celebration in itself, researchers were astonished to notice two Thai freshwater crocodiles in the same camera shot later that month.

In the screen grabs from the video from the national park's Facebook post, one crocodile bathes in that familiar island spot as the other swims up from the water, chasing the initial crocodile. While this may seem like the opposite of a flirting tactic to humans, according to researchers, this is a common mating behavior.

Per the Herald, officials said it is impossible to tell if these crocs come from an original population or from a group of released animals, but "it is good news to see them exhibiting normal, wild crocodile behaviors."

As is true for any crocodile species, the Thai freshwater crocodile, also known as the Siamese crocodile, plays a crucial role in balancing their ecosystem. Extinction would cause population control issues such as an influx of prey species, affect the food supply for both animals and humans, as well as disrupt the local water's cleanliness. In short, these creatures are essential to their environment and the world.

As is shown by these reptiles, the popularity of trail cameras has been vital in helping experts gauge population health and monitor evidence of natural rehabilitation and conservation efforts. Just earlier this year, trail cams captured the near-threatened platypus in the Australian town of Kuranda. Likewise, cameras in Colorado spotted the federally threatened lynx.

In both instances, these animals are highly difficult to see in the wild, so the footage is vital in confirming their presence and tracking their movements without disturbing them.

The Thai freshwater crocodile's survival is paramount to the food chain it is a part of. Sightings such as this one, utilizing trail cameras, bring researchers not only hope for the future but also guidance to help ensure the restoration of these big-toothed creatures.

With the egg-laying season beginning in May and hatching occurring 68 and 85 days later, the hope is that a posse of these love-crocs' offspring will be seen later this year.

