Texas volunteers rescue herd of horses from floodwaters, then relocate them to nearby ranches

Even a small amount of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.

A Texas volunteer group is earning praise after carrying out a dramatic animal rescue during dangerous flood conditions last week.

As storms caused waterways to swell across parts of the state, members of the United Cajun Navy helped move a herd of horses out of rising floodwaters in Bandera and into temporary shelter on safer ground.

What happened?

According to MySA, the response happened on Wednesday, July 15, after heavy rain caused flooding in the area and left horses trapped in high water.

In a Facebook post, the organization said: "Disaster response doesn't stop with people. When it's safe to do so, our teams work to save the animals that can't escape on their own because every life matters."

Sara Galliano II, executive director of United Cajun Navy, said that before the horses were relocated, a veterinarian checked them. The volunteers then brought the animals to nearby ranches until they can safely return home.

During a press conference, Roy Kothmann, Uvalde County Commissioner Precinct 3, said, according to MySA, that 25 high-water rescues had already been carried out after a local emergency management center was activated the day before.

Why does it matter?

Flooding threatens far more than roads, homes, and travel plans. It can quickly put pets, livestock, and wildlife in life-threatening situations, especially in rural communities where animals may be trapped by fast-rising water.

Severe weather also strains emergency crews and volunteers. When first responders are already stretched thin helping people escape dangerous conditions, animal rescues add another urgent layer to the crisis.

The danger is also immediate and practical. Flooded streets, barricaded low-water crossings, and shifting river levels can disrupt commutes, isolate neighborhoods, and create split-second risks for anyone trying to drive through standing water.

Kothmann emphasized that urgency during the briefing.

He said, "As we speak, river levels are rising due to rains last night, and first responders are actively rescuing in the northern part of Uvalde County."

What's being done?

Volunteers and local officials are working side by side. The United Cajun Navy helped get the horses to higher ground, while law enforcement and emergency agencies monitored flooded roads and coordinated rescue operations across nearby communities.

According to MySA, officials told residents to stay away from flooded areas and cut back on travel when possible, particularly where low-water crossings remain blocked. Even a small amount of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.

You can also consider proactively backing organizations working on disaster response and long-term community protection.

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