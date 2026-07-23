Swept away in Texas flash floods last year, dog named Superman serves as icon of hope as area deals with new floods

"With patience and a bit of dog-whispering, volunteers were finally able to earn his trust."

A rare bit of good news has recently resurfaced after last year's deadly Fourth of July weekend flooding in Central Texas: a dog called Superman survived in improbable circumstances.

He was found alive on top of a pile of debris after being swept away from his home, representing hope and resilience in times of tragedy as other natural disasters hit the country, including flash floods in the same area of Texas this week.

What happened?

The Animal Rescue Site spotlighted Superman's survival story this week as new flooding has hit the Central Texas region, more than a year after flash floods there tragically killed 139 people, including Superman's owner.

Superman was found after floodwaters ripped through the area, alone and scared.

Austin Pets Alive! took in animals injured or displaced by the disaster, caring for them while working either to reunite pets with their owners or to place unclaimed animals into new homes.

For Superman, that meant safety after a terrifying ordeal.

"Fearful and aching after being swept away from his home, Superman was hesitant to trust the search and rescue crews, snapping as they were trying to save him," the rescue organization wrote. "With patience and a bit of dog-whispering, volunteers were finally able to earn his trust and safely remove Superman from the scene."

Why does it matter?

Flash floods can rise with little warning, turning familiar yards, streets, and creeks into dangerous currents within minutes. When that happens, families may have only seconds to react, and pets can easily become separated in the chaos.

For many people, pets are family members, and each reunion or rescue carries emotional weight during a crisis.

Animal rescue groups also help ease pressure on already strained communities. When nonprofits can take in displaced animals, provide care, and work toward reunification or adoption, families and emergency responders gain one more layer of support.

Now, after floods swept through Central Texas last week, Austin Pets Alive! and other rescue organizations are continuing their missions — and are asking for support through fostering, adopting, and an emergency response fund to offer immediate relief.

"We are heartbroken by the devastation and losses people and pets are experiencing due to this week's tragic floods in Central Texas, and we will continue doing everything we can to support those affected by this disaster," Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, said in a press release. "... The cross-organizational efforts to bring these pets to safety demonstrates what we can do when communities work together."

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