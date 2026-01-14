Garbage man faces stiff penalties for illegal acts on residential road: 'I don't know how the trailer got empty'

He claimed he filled his trailer with debris and went home before finding the trailer empty the next morning.

A Texas garbage man was arrested and charged with illegally dumping over 1,000 pounds of trash, a state jail felony, KWTX reported.

Guillermo Moreno was booked in December. The arrest happened seven weeks after the junk was left beside Wilson Road in McLennan County.

Most of the refuse was traced to a property where there had been an eviction, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Alamo Junk Removal and Demolition was hired to clean it, and Moreno was assigned the work.

He said he filled his trailer with debris and went home before finding the trailer empty the next morning.

"I don't know how the trailer got empty," he said, as relayed by KWTX.

Moreno was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury. His bonds amounted to $13,000.

The stiff penalty should deter others who consider disposing of trash where it doesn't belong.

Other people have been arrested and fined for similar offenses, including a truck driver who poured 4,000 gallons of gasoline down an embankment in Pennsylvania. He was sentenced to nearly two years in prison. In Connecticut, a man was fined $770 and ordered to pay removal fees for abandoning furniture and other items.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality runs the Don't Mess with Texas Water campaign to prevent illegal dumping. Illegal dumping can contaminate surface water, which means that lakes and rivers can become more polluted. People are encouraged to report illegal dumping so local enforcement agencies can take action.

The larger Don't Mess with Texas anti-litter drive has been around since 1985. It aims to educate residents and visitors to keep roads and highways clean. It has reduced littering by over 50% since 1995.

"This bold statement isn't bravado, it's about loving Texas and doing our part to create a litter-free state for ourselves, our families, and our businesses," the campaign's website said on its about page. "The Don't Mess with Texas campaign also benefits economic development efforts in our state. The cleaner our state, the more businesses will want to come and create more jobs, plus more families will move here because there is more opportunity for prosperity."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



