Authorities catch man red-handed committing brazen crime on public road: 'Great job by our officer'

According to Patch, a man was caught illegally dumping large pieces of furniture and other garbage on the side of the road on Spring Street in West Haven, Connecticut.

Pictures from the police department show sofas, mattresses, gardening supplies, trash cans, and various bits of trash scattered loosely across the ground and sinking into the nearby waterway.

The man was fined $770, alongside having to pay removal fees for the garbage, which hopefully will deter him from doing the same thing again.

Illegal dumping is an eyesore that makes it more difficult to enjoy a neighborhood, but it also has more serious impacts. When left for too long, garbage can start to stink and attract vermin, which can cause severe health issues. If pets or wildlife eat discarded food, it could put their lives at risk.

If electrical goods are dumped, they could be damaged by bad weather and cause fires or even explosions.

By illegal dumping, people are putting the responsibility of their own overconsumption and waste onto governments. This could mean that taxpayers and private landowners are paying millions every year to handle someone else's mess.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

With strict enforcement, such as fines, in place for environmental damage, hopefully, most people are deterred from illegal dumping. One individual in the U.K. was fined almost £40,000 (around $52,000) for persistent illegal dumping.

A messy neighborhood only encourages others to litter too, so if you spot an instance of illegal dumping, it is best to report it. If you have a little spare time and want to help make your neighborhood thrive, you could get involved in local action, like planting community gardens or litter picking.

The West Haven Police Department made a comment about the incident on their Facebook page.

"Great job by our officer for his attentiveness and proactive patrol in addressing this ongoing issue," they remarked. "We all know that illegal dumping negatively impacts our community and environment, and we encourage residents to report any suspicious activity or illegal dumping."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.