Nonprofit launches unique scheme to solve pressing issues impacting resources: 'Be big ... be bold'

Agricultural cooperative Texas Farm Credit has committed $20,000 to a nonprofit dedicated to advancing collaborative conservation — and doing so in a uniquely Texas way.

Morning Ag Clips reported that Texan by Nature received the donation on July 8 as part of Texas Farm Credit's Passion Forward initiative, first launched in 2017. The program sets aside up to 2% of the cooperative's annual net income to promote charitable causes.

Kyle Watts, Texas Farm Credit's regional vice president and sustainability champion, suggested to Morning Ag Clips that partnering with Texan by Nature was an easy decision.

"Their vision of a Texas where every business and every Texan participates in conservation aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we are working to ensure that Texas remains a leader in sustainable natural resource stewardship," Watts said.

The nonprofit harnesses the "can-do spirit" of the Lone Star State by encouraging residents to "Be Big" and "Be Bold," underscoring how conservation and business go hand in hand — and how taking care of the environment is integral to the values of Texan residents.

Eco-friendly initiatives led by Texan by Nature include projects to plant native trees at schools, restoring habitats that benefit pollinators (which support our food supply), and investments in protecting water quality and natural resources for future generations.

The nonprofit also backs programs like Lights Out Texas, part of a broader effort from the Audubon Society to protect migratory birds. According to estimates, thousands or even millions of birds die each year after running into windows, but turning off non-essential lights at night can help prevent confusion that leads to these deadly collisions.

After making its donation, Texas Farm Credit connected with Texan by Nature's leadership team to discuss initiatives already underway and brainstorm future projects, as reported by Morning Ag Clips. Ideas about how to expand educational offerings, boost community engagement, and use data-driven tools to support conservation programs were all part of the conversation.

"We're proud to partner with Texas Farm Credit," Texan by Nature president and CEO Joni Carswell told the publication. "Their continued commitment and support help deliver conservation solutions, resources, and education to landowners and communities across Texas who depend on healthy natural resources to thrive."

