Endangered sea turtles shatter Texas nesting record by mid-June

The true total could be even higher than what has already been counted.

Texas beaches are getting a rare piece of good news for an animal that has spent decades on the brink of extinction.

Before the middle of June, Texas had already broken its annual record for endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle nests, raising hopes that years of conservation work are making a difference.

What happened?

Texas has kept reliable nesting-season counts since 1980, and by mid-June, the 2026 total had climbed to about 600 Kemp's ridley nests, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported. That pushed this year past the previous high of 449 nests, recorded in 2025.

While far more Kemp's ridleys nest in Mexico, conservation teams have spent years trying to establish Texas as a secondary nesting ground. Nests have been documented along that stretch of coast, with most concentrated on North Padre Island, especially within Padre Island National Seashore.

That progress is also being shared online through the park's website and its Instagram and Facebook accounts, where staff post hatchling release dates.

Seasonal biological technicians patrol the beach every day from April through July, collecting eggs and protecting them until the hatchlings emerge.

Why does it matter?

Kemp's ridleys are considered the world's most endangered sea turtle species. The nesting record suggests long-running recovery efforts may be helping the species rebound.

Donna Shaver, chief of sea turtle science and recovery, said, "They are encouraging signs of success of the decades long Bi-national Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle Restoration and Enhancement Program, which aims to recover the world's most endangered sea turtle species."

Healthier sea turtle populations can signal healthier coastal ecosystems, which support recreation, tourism, and local communities that rely on thriving beaches and Gulf waters. Padre Island National Seashore has already released more than 3,000 hatchlings this year, and public release events give residents and visitors a chance to see conservation work up close.

Shaver noted that some nests go undocumented every year, meaning the true total could be even higher than what has already been counted.

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