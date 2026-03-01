Tesla dashcam captures terrifying close call during snow storm: 'That was pure luck'

A Tesla Cybertruck driver captured a terrifying scene during a winter storm that ripped across the Southeastern United States.

The WSMV Facebook account shared a video taken from the camera on J. Mac Brown's Cybertruck in Franklin, Tennessee. In the footage, a frozen tree snaps and nearly lands on a minivan in front of them.

It highlights the dangers posed by severe snow and ice storms like this, particularly in regions where such storms are rare, like Franklin. The storm, which hit in January, shut down Nashville and the surrounding area for nearly a week, as a combination of snow and ice knocked out power to tens of thousands and made driving incredibly treacherous.

This type of unusual weather is a side effect of the warming planet. As global temperatures rise, weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable. This has been linked to aridification in the American West, weeks-long rainstorms in Spain, and multiple huge snowstorms that hit New York City and the surrounding area.

Ice storms, like the one in the video, are particularly dangerous for a number of reasons. They can make streets virtually impassable, and they add significant amounts of weight to trees, which break under the strain. Branches can fall, or entire trees can go down if the tree is unhealthy, leading to even more hazards for homes and cars.

On top of that, the melt from the storm can lead to flooding, as the soil is unable to absorb water in freezing temperatures or when significant amounts of snowmelt occur.

Commenters on the video were quick to point out how lucky both drivers were to avoid disaster.

"That was pure luck!" one said, "Glad no one got hurt!"

"Got lucky," said another.

"Stay home people!" said a third.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





