Lost in Colorado wilderness for 33 days, terrier dodges mountain lions, becomes so wild she doesn't recognize owner right away

A 12-year-old terrier mix was returned to her owner after 33 days on her own in Colorado, during which she crossed ranchland, stayed clear of predators, and dropped from 28 pounds to 17.2.

When rescuers finally got close enough to bring her in, Brinley was still so consumed by survival that she reportedly walked within about a foot of her owner twice without appearing to know him.

What happened?

The dog disappeared near Blue River Campground outside Silverthorne on June 10 during a summer road trip from Dallas and was not back with her owner, Scott Welch, until July 13, according to the Summit Daily.

Welch said he had stepped away from his van for only a couple of minutes to take a photo. When he realized Brinley was gone, "My heart sunk."

For the next month, Summit Lost Pet Rescue, law enforcement, ranch owners, and local volunteers tracked reports of Brinley. Summit Lost Pet Rescue co-founder Brandon Ciullo said she moved through campgrounds, private ranches, and mountain trails, often staying in one place for a few days before moving on.

Ciullo said Brinley stayed in what he described as "super survival mode" even after Welch returned to Colorado to search for her in person, focusing on staying alive rather than reacting to familiar people or voices.

Why does it matter?

Over more than four weeks, she navigated rugged terrain and avoided serious threats.

"We were terrified for her," said Tara Keefer, who has been with Summit Lost Pet Rescue for five years and coordinated Brinley's mission, according to the Summit Daily. "But she clearly didn't have any problem avoiding predators." Keefer said volunteers documented mountain lions — including a mother with two cubs — as well as a coyote with seven pups in areas Brinley had traveled through.

There were about 25 confirmed sightings of Brinley, and each response required volunteers to cover miles on foot, set traps, and check cameras overnight.

At 12 years old, Brinley endured more than four weeks outside and still made it home.

What's being done?

Summit Lost Pet Rescue played a major role in Brinley's return, organizing sightings, staffing nighttime monitoring shifts, and coordinating volunteers across a large search area. The nonprofit had also recently helped recover another missing dog, Atlas, after more than four weeks.

Brinley was ultimately located after a Summit County resident shared a photo of her on Facebook. Ciullo, Welch, and other volunteers then used what Ciullo called a "controlled push" to keep her away from traffic and gently guide her toward Welch.

Catching Brinley took patience even after volunteers had her in sight. According to the Summit Daily, she twice came within about a foot of Welch without seeming to recognize him, so he had to move slowly before getting a lead around her torso. "She converted from a wild animal to a pet in 15 seconds," Welch said.

After the rescue, Welch took Brinley for care at Buffalo Mountain Animal Hospital, where Dr. Christine Murphy evaluated her severe weight loss and injuries. She is now on a strict refeeding plan as she recovers.

"Once I got her cleaned up, we took a little nap together, which we often do," Welch said. "It was wonderful to have her back stretched out against me." Keefer added: "I'm just so happy that she's safe."

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