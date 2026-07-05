Ohio dog ejected during rollover is found hiding in Lake Erie boulders

After being tossed from a car in an Ohio rollover, a dog named Sugar spent a frightening night alone before children along Lake Erie helped lead rescuers to her safety.

Sugar, who was injured, was later found tucked among shoreline rocks after police urged residents not to chase her farther into the area.

What happened?

Vermilion police said the wreck occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, when a Ford Focus on Liberty Avenue left the roadway, hit a large decorative rock, and rolled several times, according to WKYC.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered scrapes and bruises but declined medical treatment. Police said the driver later admitted to texting while driving and was cited for failure to control and texting while driving.

Sugar was also ejected and ran into nearby woods.

After hours of searching by officers and community members, police asked residents to stop looking in the area, warning that "Sugar is possibly injured and scared and will run further if she is pressured out of the area by very well meaning and caring citizens searching for her."

The break came Tuesday afternoon, when children near a home on Edgewater Drive spotted Sugar by the Lake Erie shoreline and alerted their parents, who called police.

First responders found the dog hiding in a hole among rocks at the water's edge and carried her up the steep shoreline so she could be taken to a veterinary clinic.

Why does it matter?

In this case, a moment of texting behind the wheel triggered a rollover crash, endangered a driver, and left a frightened animal injured and missing.

The crash also underscores how unsecured animals in vehicles can be seriously hurt or ejected during a collision. Even when people escape with minor injuries, pets may panic, run off, or hide in dangerous places.

Incidents like this can quickly become rescue efforts involving police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, neighbors, and veterinarians, drawing on public resources and putting both people and animals at greater risk.

Asking residents to report sightings instead of pressing toward a scared animal helped keep Sugar from being pushed farther away and allowed first responders to reach her safely.

What's being done?

Authorities responded on two tracks: they cited the driver for texting while driving and failure to control, and they managed the search in a way that reduced the chances of Sugar fleeing again.

Police also recognized the children who helped locate Sugar.

Police Chief Scott Holmes said each child was given a "Did the Right Thing" coupon for free ice cream from Romp's Dairy Dock as part of a youth recognition program.

Calling Sugar's rescue "a very happy ending," police thanked everyone involved in the effort.

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