Experts issue warning as homeowners see surge in pest activity: '[They] cause thousands and thousands of dollars in damage'

Weeks before Tampa Bay, Florida, area residents usually expect to see them, termite swarms are showing up unseasonably early. Pest control companies have reported clusters of termites around homes after temperature swings, as reported by WTVT.

What's happening?

The termite swarms have been reported in Spring Hill, Lakeland, and Tampa, and Edward Henry, a service coordinator with Truly Nolen, told Fox 13 that the termites think it's springtime, when they usually emerge, because of the back-and-forth winter weather.

The station reported that pest professionals are urging homeowners who see swarms to schedule inspections as soon as possible. While the Fox report attributed the swarms to recent humidity and temperature shifts, NASA's data shows that unusual warmth is becoming more common overall.

Why are termite swarms a concern?

Untimely termite swarms are concerning because termites can cause a lot of costly damage, especially when people cannot proactively treat them.

"Termites cause thousands and thousands of dollars in damage," Henry said, per Fox.

Plus, termite damage is often not covered by homeowners insurance, according to the report, which means families may be responsible for repairs if infestations go unnoticed.

According to Orkin, a leading pest control company, termites cause more than $5 billion in property damage nationwide each year, more than the damage caused by fires, tornadoes, and earthquakes combined.

For homeowners, increases in pest activity (especially unexpected ones) can delay progress toward more resilient housing, especially in regions already dealing with severe weather and rising repair costs.

For example, the rapid increase in pest infestations in sugarcane fields in the Philippines is putting crops and livelihoods at risk, and certain species, such as pharaoh ants, can be really difficult to get rid of once established.

What can be done about termite infestations?

Warmer days are expected in Florida, and Truly Nolen professionals told Fox 13 that swarm season has likely officially begun. Homeowners looking for lower-impact prevention methods can learn how to control pests without chemicals to prevent or reduce infestations.

Taking local action can also help communities share information and coordinate responses when pest activity unexpectedly increases.

