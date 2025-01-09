Harvest mice make Wimbledon's leftover tennis balls their new homes: 'It's a surprisingly perfect fit'

If you've wondered what happens to all of the tennis balls used during the prestigious Wimbledon tournament, you're about to be amazed.

A Great Big Story article revealed that the beneficiaries of the tennis balls are the tiniest mammals in Britain — harvest mice.

Around the size of a human thumb, they typically live in the countryside among tall grass for protection against predators. However, facing habitat loss due to weather and industrial farming methods, there has been rising concern for harvest mice among conservationists.

Thus began the tennis ball initiative in the early 2000s with Wimbledon, in partnership with the All England Lawn Tennis Club and the Wildlife Trust in Avon, Glamorgan, and Northumberland to provide new homes for the tiny mice.

According to the article, cleverly titled "Game, Set, Mouse," over 50,000 tennis balls are used over the two-week competition, most of which can be recycled. The balls are attached to poles so that mice can safely make their nests above the ground. Up to 10 young mice can live in a single tennis ball.

"As well as looking incredibly cute, poking their little heads out of the tennis ball, it's a surprisingly perfect fit," the article reported.

Wimbledon is arguably the biggest tennis stage in the world. Taking environmental responsibility and creating a circular program for tennis balls is an amazing eco-friendly initiative that is making a huge difference and trending, as other clubs across the country have begun to follow suit.

Wimbledon's commitment to sustainability is also applicable when it comes to the grounds and gardens. In an attempt to avoid peat, which releases large amounts of carbon dioxide, gardeners have been using coffee grounds in their homemade compost, according to Happy Eco News. It really is the small things that make a world of difference.

There are similar efforts in the sporting world. Three U.S. sports teams and an English Premier League team joined together to create the Green Action League for the ultimate fan-driven sustainability challenge. The NBA launched NBA Green over 16 years ago in an effort to promote and inspire fans and partners to minimize their carbon footprint and help activate broader industry and societal progress.

