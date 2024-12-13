Four major sports teams unite to launch unprecedented international competition: 'This ... is a movement'

What happens when die-hard sports fans get a chance to rep their favorite teams while saving the planet? Enter: the Green Action League.

Four global sports powerhouses — the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, NBA's Denver Nuggets, and NHL's Colorado Avalanche in the U.S., plus Arsenal in the English Premier League — teamed up for the ultimate fan-driven sustainability challenge. It wasn't just about the games; it was about going green.

From Nov. 11 to Dec. 1, fans of the teams — which are all owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment — competed to prove which fanbase was the "greenest." The rules were simple: log onto your team's section on the Planet League platform and rack up "green points" by doing everyday eco-friendly activities. According to a release from Ball Corporation, a sponsor of the event, these actions didn't have to be anything complicated.

Think: recycling aluminum cans, trying a plant-based meal, or joining a litter pickup event.

The competition wasn't just about bragging rights; it was a way to turn small actions into big environmental wins.

"This is more than just a competition; it's a movement where our diverse fanbases come together to champion sustainability, partnering with a purpose," Jennifer Prince, chief commercial officer of the Los Angeles Rams, said in a statement. "Together, we can show the world that sports can lead the charge for a greener future."

One of the key targets of the challenge is aluminum. It's no secret that aluminum is one of the most sustainable materials out there. While plastic is not recycled well, aluminum is. With 75% of all aluminum ever produced still in use today, according to the International Aluminium Institute, this challenge shone a spotlight on how recycling and reusing can make a huge difference. Aluminum cans can go from your recycling bin to store shelves in just 60 days, showcasing next-level sustainability.

Fans who went the extra mile scored exclusive perks like game tickets, signed merchandise, and even meet-and-greets with their favorite players. But more importantly, this competition was a chance to unite sports lovers in a global movement for good.

"Fans don't need to overhaul their lives; just recycling an aluminum can or opting for a meatless meal can score points and help their team lead the way in sustainability," said Tom Gribbin, the founder of Planet League, which hosted the online event.

Added Prince: "We're proud to partner with these incredible sports teams, who are showing the world that, together, we can tackle climate in a fun and accessible way."

Climate change impacts every corner of the world, including sports. Rising temperatures, floods, and severe storms disrupt games, damage facilities, and alter schedules. The Green Action League is an example of how companies (including sports teams) can unite with passionate fan communities to take collective action and create meaningful environmental progress.

