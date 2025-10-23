Experts launch 50-year project that will transform crucial rainforest: 'These are exciting times'

An important initiative just surpassed expectations.

With donations that far exceeded its goal, Cornwall Wildlife Trust in England is now able to begin the prized restoration project of a nearby temperate rainforest.

"Funding was secured from Aviva earlier this year for a project spanning 50 years which would involve the planting of 30,000 trees," according to the BBC.

Beyond that, the trust "also received donations from members and supporters which came to a total of more than £67,000 [$89,587] for the rainforest project."

Meeting its donation objective has given the trust the ability to pursue a crucial endeavor that will give back to those who put in their time and money for the cause. Conservation efforts such as the ones upheld by the trust are the reason why endangered habitats and species still exist today.

With the funding, the organizers hope to revive the less than 1% left of temperate rainforest in the British Isles and, more specifically, near the coastal town of Looe, where the atmosphere and weather are just right.

A focal point of the trust is to conserve and expand on the "more than 130 species of lichen at the site," the BBC said. This and similar projects are crucial to keeping some of the rarest types of forests around.

The people living in Looe and nearby will benefit greatly from the project as well.

Per Cool Earth, rainforests are akin to "natural pharmacies" that provide continuous medicinal advancements for humanity. In addition, they function "as a giant air filtration system" that reduces pollutants including nitrogen dioxide while absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

"Restoring this incredible habitat will also allow adaptation to climate change; reduce threats from extreme heat, flood, and drought; and enable local people to reap the benefits," Alison Smith, the trust's temperate rainforest project manager, told the BBC. "These are exciting times."

