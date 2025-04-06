Officials on high alert after sighting of reptile invader — here's what you need to know

The sighting of an invasive animal species in the Florida Keys has put officials on alert, with fears it could cause untold damage to the local ecosystem.

What's happening?

According to Fox Weather, a resident of North Key Largo reported that they had spotted an Argentine black and white tegu, which has been growing its population throughout Florida and in other areas in the Southeast United States.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission detailed that tegu lizards can grow to five feet, and they can be identified by black and white banding across their backs and tails.

They typically live in savannas and forest clearings, and while they are usually found on land, they are also strong swimmers that can tolerate both marine and freshwater areas. It's believed they arrived in Florida as pets that escaped or were released.

Why are tegu lizard sightings concerning?

The lizards, which are native to South America, are known to eat the eggs of ground-nesting birds and reptiles, spelling concern for the populations of these animals and the impact reduced numbers could have on the ecosystem.

Meanwhile, their appetite for sea turtle and tortoise eggs is also raising fears about conservation efforts related to these threatened species. In particular, the FWC noted that a gut analysis of one tegu lizard found the remains of a juvenile gopher tortoise, a species listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Whether it's animals or plants, invasive species outcompete native species for essential resources. This can disrupt the natural balance, and the negative impacts of this shift might not be fully realized for years.

For instance, the tegu lizard consumes insects, which could include vital pollinators. A reduction in the number of these essential creatures could impact the human food supply since pollinators are responsible for bringing us the equivalent of one of every three bites of food, according to Pollinator.org.

What's being done about tegu lizards?

As Fox Weather noted, sightings of the tegu lizard should be reported to the FWC via its exotic species hotline, 888-483-4681.

The organization is removing tegu lizards from the environment through targeted trapping and "encourages removal and humane killing from privately owned properties and Commission-managed lands," it stated.

