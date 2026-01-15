Experts issue warning as 'total disaster' hits beloved creatures: 'Extinction-level disturbance'

"The path to extinction is now a lot steeper."

A severe weather event in Indonesia has decimated the population of a critically endangered species of orangutan.

What happened?

Monumental flooding in November killed roughly 1,000 people in Indonesia. It also had a significant impact on wildlife in the country.

According to The Guardian, conservationists estimated that as many as 54 Tapanuli orangutans may have died as a result of the floods and landslides.

This accounts for more than 10% of the orangutan species, which is the world's rarest great ape. Scientists said the floods were an "extinction-level disturbance."

"It's a total disaster," said Erik Meijaard, a biological anthropologist, per the publication. "The path to extinction is now a lot steeper."

Why is the orangutan loss concerning?

The flooding washed away most of the orangutan's habitat, including food and shelter resources, making the survivors even more vulnerable. The ape population was already facing threats from mining and palm oil plantations.

Before the floods, there were fewer than 800 Tapanulis in the wild, and they reproduce slowly, at a rate of about once every six years.

The rainfall, flooding, and landslides were so damaging that they destroyed nearly 9,900 acres of forest and affected another 6,200 acres.

According to data cited by The Guardian, rising global temperatures driven by human activity may be responsible for up to a 160% increase in rainfall intensity in the region.

With warmer global temperatures comes more frequent severe weather, which takes a toll on humans, wildlife, and the environment.

What can be done to protect orangutans?

As the Tapanulis are a critically endangered species, conservationists have been working with them for many years in Indonesia. They have pushed for policies to protect them from local industries like mining, palm oil, and hydropower.

Since the flooding, scientists and advocates have called on the government to stop development in the region that could potentially harm the remaining orangutans and their habitat. They want an official survey of the land to take place first, with commitments to expand protected areas of the forest.

In the meantime, reducing air pollution to slow the rapid rise in global temperatures can help reduce the intensity of severe weather events.

Small lifestyle changes, such as shopping at thrift stores or using less plastic, can make a difference.

However, larger shifts, such as swapping a gas-guzzling car for an electric alternative or installing home solar panels, can significantly reduce your personal environmental impact, helping protect the planet and its precious creatures.

