Experts thrilled after successful birth of rare creature at zoo: 'A huge privilege to witness'

A zoo in the United Kingdom announced the birth of a rare baby orangutan in October, marking a major success for animal conservation.

The mother, a female Bornean orangutan, successfully gave birth at Chester Zoo in northwest England, according to a report by IFLScience. The species is native to Borneo, a large island in Southeast Asia, and is critically endangered.

Following the birth, the mother and baby orangutan were healthy and thriving under the care of the zoo.

"Leia is a wonderful mum," said Chris Yarwood, assistant team manager of primates at Chester Zoo, describing the elder orangutan in a statement cited by IFLScience. "She's extremely attentive and has spent the first few days holding her baby close, feeding regularly and forming a really strong maternal bond. It's a huge privilege to witness."

Only about 100,000 Bornean orangutans exist in the wild, and their habitat has been reduced by about 55% in the last 20 years, according to the World Wildlife Fund. This habitat loss can be attributed to an increase of logging, poaching, and palm oil production.

Chester Zoo is an international conservation charity that protects endangered species such as the orangutan and is home to more than 30,000 animals.

"We're committed to preventing wildlife extinction and raising awareness around key conservation and environmental challenges across the U.K. and the world. By working in partnership, we bring together world-leading expertise in education, conservation, scientific research, and policy to take a holistic approach to complex conservation issues," Chester Zoo says on its website.

Institutions dedicated to conservation, such as the Chester Zoo, do incredibly important work for the health of the planet. They help save species that are threatened by dangerous poaching and hunting. This supports local ecosystems and strengthens biodiversity for the good of animals, humans, and the environment.

"Any birth of a Bornean orangutan is incredibly special given how threatened the species is," Yarwood said of the recent arrival to the zoo. "It's an important step forward for the international conservation breeding efforts that are working to prevent this iconic animal from disappearing forever."

