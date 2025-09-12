Hiker airs frustrations after discovering concerning trend in protected parks: 'This is why we can't have nice things'

"They are cowards who know what they are doing is wrong."

A frustrated hiker posted a photo of vandalism that occurred in the Tanque Verde Falls (TV Falls) area of Tucson, Arizona. Large granite rocks were tagged with a considerable amount of graffiti.

"Ppl like this is why we can't have nice things," one commenter said.

According to a local who commented on the post, the wilderness area is frequently targeted by vandals.

The granite can be particularly difficult to clean because it is porous. Cleaning agents typically used on graffiti in urban environments are caustic and toxic, so they are dangerous to use in natural areas, as they can seep into the water supply and affect the balance of the ecosystem.

The rocks highlighted in the post are directly over streams of running water, so it is difficult to clean them in an environmentally responsible way.

When people make seemingly senseless and irresponsible choices to vandalize nature or disrupt local environments, they hinder the connection that other people can have with nature.

It is important to have respect for nature to help preserve the environment for future generations. The more we interact with wildlife and nature, the greater respect we have for the natural world, and the more likely we are to help preserve ecosystems that provide us with clean air and water. These are also habitats for a variety of species. By respecting nature, we protect resources that support ourselves.

Disrespecting nature, as the vandals did in TV Falls, has the opposite effect.

Commenters on the Reddit post were outraged by the blatant disregard.

A vengeful commenter said: "I'd love to know who they are."

"They are cowards who know what they are doing is wrong, and have no respect for anyone or anything," another Redditor said.

One commenter simply said: "F*** these people."

