Experts issue warning as concerning phenomenon turns US region into wildfire hotspot: 'We're preparing'

"It could get a little bit worse."

The city of Tampa, Florida, is dealing with a particularly dry start to 2026.

What's happening?

According to WTVT in Tampa, the Tampa Bay region has been coping with a severe drought in 2026, due to a particularly arid dry season this winter.

The Withlacoochee Forestry Center reported that it has already responded to nine wildfires in 2026, following an abnormally dry winter.

"For us in Citrus County, we've been running a lot of little fires in there. There are pile burns that are getting away, same in Hernando County, Sumter [County]," said Withlacoochee wildfire mitigation specialist Lela Braunsch.

"We have ran in every county since New Year's. I just looked, and it's up to nine fires."

Why are these dry conditions concerning?

The drought in Florida isn't just in the Tampa area; every county along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Citrus in the northern part of the state down to Sarasota in the south, is currently in a severe drought.

According to the Florida Forest Service, every county in that stretch, except Pasco County, is under some level of burn ban.

Florida is home to some of the most unique ecosystems in the entire United States; from the Everglades to forests to coastal beaches, it's as varied an environment as you'll find.

But increased drought puts all of those regions at risk of potentially devastating wildfires. Moreover, the drought in Florida is indicative of a global trend right now.

As the temperature warms, weather patterns become less predictable and more prone to prolonged drought in areas accustomed to more rain, a process known as aridification.

How often do you worry about air pollution where you live? Always 😷 Usually 😰 Sometimes 😟 Never ☺️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Many parts of the world are dealing with these impacts in the form of drought, including the American West, Europe, and Iran.

What's being done about Florida's drought?

Unfortunately for residents of the Tampa area, things might get worse before they get better.

"We're preparing. Now if we don't get some rain, it could get a little bit worse," said Braunsch.

Forestry officials encouraged Floridians to reduce the risk of wildfires on their property.

Cleaning gutters and porches of dried leaves and pine needles, being mindful of discarded cigarette butts, and avoiding idling cars on the side of the road are all steps that residents can take to help avoid the next potential blaze.

Officials also encouraged residents to report any suspected wildfires they see to the local fire department so they can be brought under control quickly.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.