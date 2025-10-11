Researchers discover surprising 'stronghold' for threatened predator: 'Quite encouraging'

It's a rare piece of good news for a species that has struggled.

A recent study reveals that northern Mozambique's Niassa Special Reserve harbors the largest documented breeding population of the vulnerable Taita falcon, an elusive raptor found across parts of sub-Saharan Africa. Researchers estimate 68-76 breeding pairs live on Niassa's granite outcrops, making it crucial habitat for the species' survival, according to Mongabay.

The finding is significant because populations elsewhere have collapsed. In South Africa's Blyde River Canyon and Zambia's Batoka Gorge, once healthy colonies have dwindled or disappeared, mainly because of habitat degradation from charcoal production, farming, and uncontrolled fires. Niassa, by contrast, spans more than 42,000 square kilometers, making it larger than Switzerland. Its mix of intact miombo woodland and scattered inselbergs offers prime nesting and hunting grounds.

Conservationists hope the discovery will fill a longstanding knowledge gap and sharpen conservation planning for the species.

"Finding Niassa as a [Taita] stronghold still, where hopefully there's still good genetic diversity, is quite encouraging," Hanneline Smit-Robinson of BirdLife South Africa told Mongabay. While charcoal burning and small-scale mining occur on the reserve's fringes, these pressures are far less intense than they are in other parts of the falcon's range.

Protecting Niassa's habitats can deliver more than biodiversity gains. The same woodlands that sustain the Taita falcon also provide clean water, fertile soils, and fire protection for the roughly 60,000 people living in the reserve. By supporting sustainable livelihoods alongside wildlife protection, managers hope to preserve the landscape's resilience and ensure the falcon's future.

The discovery of Niassa as a Taita falcon stronghold is a rare piece of good news for a species that has struggled across much of its range. The success of these crucial raptors translates to healthier ecosystems that support other wildlife and humans. For conservationists, more data means understanding how to better support rare species so that the world's biodiversity can remain intact.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.