Visitors outraged by disrespectful behavior at public park: 'A major concern'

Residents of Cape Town, South Africa, are concerned about what they deem a growing threat to the environment of nearby Table Mountain Park: frequent gatherings.

According to the Facebook page Friends of Table Mountain, large group gatherings on the mountain have led to a host of issues, including trampled fynbos, the creation of informal trails, noise disturbances, and illegal fires.

Residents are particularly concerned about frequent religious gatherings in the area, as these gatherings often involve large loudspeakers that disturb the local wildlife (and residents).

In the False Bay Echo's reporting on the incidents, spokesperson for Friends of Table Mountain Andy Davies said: "We respect the right to religious and spiritual practices, but the damage to the environment is a major concern. We've seen fynbos being destroyed, illegal wood collection, and fire hazards that threaten both the park and public safety."

To remedy the situation, residents have requested stricter enforcement of rules and regulations from SANParks, clearer signage in affected areas, and the use of more resources to better manage and protect Table Mountain Park.

Respect for the climate comes from respect for nature, and interacting with wildlife and the local environment should lead to more respect and a better understanding of nature rather than abuses such as those occurring at Table Mountain Park.

Unfortunately, those disrespecting the natural world around them inhibit others' connections with nature, as is the case here.

The increase in religious and non-religious gatherings has caused an increase in litter, which is dangerous to local wildlife and mars people's enjoyment of the scenery. Plus, more feet on the ground have led to more compacted soil, making it difficult for destroyed vegetation to regrow.

Fires set illegally have also caused damage. Not only do fires run the risk of becoming out of control and harming homes and businesses nearby, but repeated fires in a specific area can destroy the seeds of local vegetation, eliminating any chance they have for regrowth.

The False Bay Echo reported that one resident explained: "We're not being unreasonable; there have been nights when the valley looked like a fairyland because so many fires were burning for cooking and warmth. We really don't want fires in the valley."

Residents say they have made many reports to authorities to no avail. However, a representative for SANParks claimed they had responded to several incidents but couldn't manage them all.

