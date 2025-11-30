Nonprofit celebrates game-changing project in crucial US nature area: 'Awe-inspiring'

"One of my favorite parts of the job."

The nonprofit organization Sycamore Land Trust in southern Indiana has just restored two new areas of wetland in Monroe County, the Republic reported.

The wetlands were constructed at Sycamore's Oliver Preserve and the Sam Shine Foundation Preserve. In the past, these areas were wetlands already, but they were part of the 87% of Indiana's similar ecosystems that were destroyed to make room for farmland and other developments.

While it might sound like a good thing to turn a marsh into a productive field, wetlands serve multiple important purposes, not just for wildlife, but also for humanity. They help filter and purify water, improving water quality for all the communities downstream.

They also store floodwaters, reducing the risk of flooding during heavy rain. They serve as breeding grounds for many important species and are recognized as some of the most productive ecosystems on Earth, according to the Republic.

Sycamore was pleased to add these two wetland areas to its over 11,000 acres of restored nature. It planted 12,500 native trees and will add over 4,000 native plant plugs by the end of the project.

"Our growing Beanblossom Creek Conservation Area shows what is possible when we work together for the health of the land," said Jenny Stephens, Sycamore's Board Chair, according to the Republic.

"Restoration of the land is one of my favorite parts of the job. We get to actively participate in the rewilding of land," said Chris Fox, Sycamore's Land Stewardship Director, as reported by the Republic. "To watch the ecological process play out as we convert a field into a forest or even a wetland is awe-inspiring."

Fox noted that "nature is anything but predictable," but that the team — which has worked on similar projects the past few years — is now better equipped with the knowledge of what to expect with these wetlands.

