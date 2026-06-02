Beloved tree cut down by vandals will 'speak' again through new public art project

The tree became one of the most recognizable in the world.

The beloved Sycamore Gap tree, which was illegally cut down in 2023, is set to "speak" again through a sweeping new multimedia artwork designed to honor its life and the deep connection people felt to it.

In another hopeful sign that may prove to be more important, fresh shoots are now emerging from the tree's stump in Northumberland National Park.

According to Smithsonian Magazine and Sky News, a new installation called The People's Tree has been chosen as the winning tribute to the iconic tree in England. It was selected from six finalists in a contest launched last fall by the National Trust and won the strongest backing from both the public and the judges.

Rather than creating a single memorial, the project is intended to spread outward much like the sycamore's own helicopter-like seeds. Organizers plan to collect audio reflections from the public about the tree and present them through exhibitions and workshops extending in multiple directions around Sycamore Gap.

The tree itself will also remain part of the experience. Artists will turn scans of the tree's rings into audio that will be played from a Hadrian's Wall sculpture made with some of the tree's preserved wood. The installation is expected to open in September 2027.

Dramatically perched between two hills, it became one of the most recognizable trees in the world. Its illegal felling sent shock waves far beyond Northumberland. However, new shoots growing from the stump suggest the tree may regenerate over time.

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The new artwork is part of a broader effort to preserve the Sycamore Gap tree's legacy. A major piece of the trunk was displayed in 2025 at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Center, roughly two miles from the original site.

Community organizations received the first saplings propagated from the tree in November.

"A lot of people felt a personal connection to it," said Tony Gates, chief executive of Northumberland National Park. Cheryl Gavin, director of Helix Arts, added, "This project comes from a belief that the legacy of the Sycamore Gap tree lives not only in its wood, but in the relationships, memories and moments of connection it sparked."

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