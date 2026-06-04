Man reveals pocket tool his father gave him 33 years ago still works after years of heavy use

"The pen surviving 33 years is honestly the most impressive part."

A Swiss Army knife gifted to a 12-year-old by his late father is getting fresh attention online after surviving 33 years of near-daily use — including several days in a lake.

In a Reddit post, one user said he'd carried his Victorinox Swiss Army knife in his right front pocket almost every day since turning 12. Now, 33 years later, he said the multi-tool still has its original pen, sharp scissors, and a clear magnifier.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

And this was no lightly used keepsake.

It even went missing in a lake for a few days before being found and cleaned up. Even after that, the owner said he has "never once seen any sign of corrosion." Aside from a logo that chipped off around a decade ago, he described it as "a true Champ."

Commenters were especially stunned by one detail: the pen still works.

"The pen surviving 33 years is honestly the most impressive part," one person wrote, noting that most tiny ballpoints dry out or fail much sooner.

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The owner added that the knife had seen plenty of real-world use over the years. As he wrote on Reddit, 25 of those 33 years were spent working in pro sports — first as a motorsports mechanic and later in stadium operations — while also using the tool outdoors and for general utility tasks.

Durability, cost, and repair

Durability can save real money. A tool that lasts more than three decades can help someone avoid the cycle of buying replacement after replacement, especially for everyday items that get heavy use. Over time, those avoided purchases can add up.

It was also a gift from the owner's late father, which likely made its longevity feel even more meaningful.

When something is built to last, people are often more likely to keep it, care for it, and repair it instead of tossing it out.

That can mean less waste, too. One durable multi-tool can reduce the need for multiple throwaway items over time. Other Victorinox owners chimed in to say they'd had their own tools for 10, 25, and even nearly 40 years.

How to get more value out of the products you buy

To be fair, not every item will last 33 years. But choosing durable, repair-friendly gear can stretch a budget much further. Products with replaceable parts, sturdy materials, and a long track record of real-world use can make a noticeable difference over time.

Maintenance matters too. In the thread, the owner said he occasionally checks the pen by giving it "a little scribble," and despite regular exposure to water, the knife has stayed corrosion-free. Drying tools after use, storing them properly, and checking moving parts can all help extend a product's lifespan.

Repair is another smart money-saving move. One commenter mentioned failed springs, and the original poster replied that spare springs can be bought and "just tap right in." Cheap replacement parts can keep a worn item in service.

Meanwhile, the owner said the knife "wasn't a pocket princess by any means" — and still gave "mega props to Victorinox forever."

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