Viral post says self-care is often just shopping for your future self

"Half the time I didn't need a new product. I needed to drink water from the cup I already owned."

A Reddit post has resonated with readers by describing a feeling many people know well: treating self-improvement as an excuse for a fresh purchase.

In a post shared on the subreddit r/Anticonsumption, one user argued that many efforts to get their life together start with an unnecessary purchase.

The post highlighted familiar examples: buying a new notebook to get organized, a new water bottle to be healthier, new skincare products to feel more put together, or even storage bins in an effort to finally declutter.

The poster explained that these purchases can feel productive at first, delivering "that little hit of 'right, this is the start,'" but often leave people with one more unused object and no meaningful change in behavior. Their main point was not that self-care-based purchases are always bad, but that brands have become highly skilled at selling the feeling of transformation.

Commenters overwhelmingly agreed.

One of the most upvoted responses said self-care can be as simple as "grabbing a library book, a cup of tea and a comfy chair," taking a walk, riding a bike, or playing a game.

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Others mentioned screen breaks, meditation, cleaning up a room, planning meals, and even doing taxes to make life easier for "future you."

The habit of buying items to care for yourself can quietly drain bank accounts, add clutter, and create more waste, all without delivering the healthier, calmer life being advertised. As commenters pointed out, a notebook does not create discipline on its own, and a trendy bottle does not make hydration automatic.

Commenters also addressed the emotional side.

"Buying stuff is easy, working on yourself and creating new habits is hard," one person wrote.

Another added, "Liking yourself is the enemy of marketing."

If you really do need something, commenters recommended secondhand options such as thrift stores or repurposing items from abandoned hobbies or past projects.

And the original poster summed up the lesson this way: "Half the time I didn't need a new product. I needed to drink water from the cup I already owned."

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